Summer car shows set for Princeton, Sheffield

Summer car shows are coming to Princeton on July 27 and Aug. 29 and to Sheffield on Aug. 3. (Mark Busch)

It’s time to mark your calendar for some summer car shows.

• The Cruisin’ Main Street: This show will be held on Sunday, July 27 at Rotary Park (Darius Miller) on the north end of Princeton from 1-4 p.m. There will be a car parade down Main St. at 2:30 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the Christmas for Kids program. Cash donations are appreciated. There will be free ice cream and drinks while they last with door prizes and dash plaques.

• At Sheffield: The Sheffield Benefit Car Show will be held on Sunday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Homecoming Park, located at Homecoming Park, 300 Block of S. Church. It is open cars, trucks, antiques, orphans 4x4s, hot rods, rat rods, street rods, beaters and daily drives.

Entry fee is $15. There will be door prizes, gas card giveaways, dash plaques, trivia prizes, 50-50s and awards.

• At Princeton: Faith’s Fabulous Treats Car Cruises is set for Friday, Aug. 29 from 5-8 p.m. at 920 W. Peru St. in Princeton. There will be 50-50 for Vehicles for Veterans, door prizes, dash plaques and cruise awards.

*Note: For more information each show, call 815-883-1901 or visit AMC Sound DJ on Facebook or www.amcsoundj.com.