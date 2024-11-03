Mendota lands $2,500 grant in Powering the Holidays Program

The city of Mendota is among the “Powering the Holidays Program” grant recipients designed to support community-led holiday light events and celebrations (Scott Anderson)

Mendota officials on Wednesday announced the city was named one of 24 communities to receive grants of up to $2,500 each through the annual ComEd Powering the Holidays Program.

The Mendota Christmas event on Dec. 7 will include free horse-drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate, Santa rides on a firetruck, a book giveaway and free crafts for children. Funds will be used to purchase high-quality, energy-efficient LED lights for the large Christmas Tree in Veteran’s Park and lights for a tree decorating contest.

“Holiday light displays have a unique way of bringing people together and creating shared moments of wonder and joy,” Senior Vice President of Customer Operations and Strategic Initiatives at ComEd Melissa Washington said in a news release. “Through our partnership with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, we’re proud to help create experiences that are not only visually remarkable but that also create deep, meaningful connections between our neighbors.”

Since 2021, the Powering the Holidays grant program has celebrated the unique character of local communities by supporting holiday events that promote cultural exchange and foster inclusivity. With the latest 2024 grant recipients, ComEd has now provided a total of $172,000 in funding to 70 communities and organizations for holiday light displays since the program’s launch.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with ComEd through the Powering the Holidays Program,” Executive Director of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus Neil James said in a news release. “It’s always inspiring to see the creativity and diversity of the light displays that these grants help bring to life year after year. These events do more than brighten our communities; they create opportunities for people to come together and share an appreciation for the rich cultural traditions that make our communities unique.”

Communities will use these grants to power holiday light events taking place between Nov. 1, 2024, and Feb. 13, 2025. Municipalities, townships, counties, and other local government entities within ComEd’s service territory were eligible to apply for funding.

Powering the Holidays is part of ComEd’s ongoing commitment to supporting holiday light events across Chicagoland including popular holiday attractions at Lincoln Park Zoo, Brookfield Zoo, The Morton Arboretum and Chicago Botanic Garden. To learn more about Powering the Holidays, visit the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus website.