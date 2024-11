Grand Ridge Grade School honor roll, 1st quarter 2024-2025

Grand Ridge Grade School announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2024-25 school year.

High honor roll

Eighth grade

Lucille Alexander, Addison Blacklaw, Rilei Blatnik, Mia Bujnowski, Alexis Fialko, Gunner Grammer, Avery Gribbin, Anthony Harrison, Lane Harcharik, Madison Hess, Leah Kearfott, Jack Rees, Brandon Rogers and Rose Whitecotton

Seventh grade

Evelyn Bortner, Charlotte Durdan, Aspyn Hetelle, Addison Hickey, Alyssa Hladovcak, Emileigh Jaegle, Kenzie Jaegle, Deacon Knott, Sophia Lengfelder, Madison Lubelski, Nora Marek, Johanna Ogle, Zain Piccatto and Anna Reed

Sixth grade

Kiara Adams, Annabelle Calhan, Conner Cave, Arianny Couch, Reece Ham, Oliver Holstein, Jordan Kirkman, Owen Lacke, Kamden Lehr, Brantley McCormick, Myka Michlik and Ashlynn Wolf

Honor roll

Eighth grade

Christian Nettleingham, Kennedy Smith and Jaxson Thomas

Seventh grade

Jaylee Armstrong, Isak Grammer, Shane Parker, Manan Patel and Owen Walter

Sixth grade

Dexter Craig, Dreylen Douglas and Haskell Kehoe