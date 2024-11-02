Spring Valley man charged with murder in Ottawa shooting set for trial

FILE – Nicolaus J. Phillips, now 25, of Spring Valley awaits a hearing last year in La Salle County Circuit Court. Phillips is charged with first-degree murder in the June 5, 2023, shooting death of Eric Clements, 42, of Ottawa. If convicted of murder with a firearm, Phillips would face an extended sentence of 45 to 85 years. (Tom Collins)

The man accused of pulling the trigger in the 2023 shooting death of an Ottawa man has completed a mental health evaluation and will stand trial for murder Jan. 13.

Nicolaus J. Phillips, 25, of Spring Valley, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court. He is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting and killing of Eric Clements on June 5, 2023, outside Clements’ Ottawa home.

Nicolaus J. Phillips (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

Phillips’ trial dates were previously set, but Public Defender Ryan Hamer asked twice for Phillips to undergo mental health exams. Mental health records are under seal, but a trial date would not have been set had the exam revealed a problematic issue.

Phillips, who will appear Jan. 10 for a final pretrial conference, could face up to 85 years if convicted of first-degree murder with a firearm.

A woman also accused in Clements’ killing appeared Friday but has pending trial dates.

Chastity Furar, 24, of Spring Valley, also listed in Ottawa, is charged with first-degree murder but is not alleged to have fired the fatal shot. Rather, she is accused of driving Phillips to and from the crime scene and to have supplied him with the weapon.

Furar, who would face an extended term of up to 75 years if convicted, will next appear for a Dec. 27 status hearing.

In open court, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said Furar “now is tracking” Phillips’ case, which simply means prosecutors intend to try Phillips first.