IVCC fall musical ‘Forever Plaid’ features 4-part harmonies, hilarity

Illinois Valley Community College’s fall musical, “Forever Plaid – The Heavenly Four-Part Harmony Hit,” brings classic harmonies, pitch-perfect melodies, humor and nostalgia to the stage Nov. 14-24 for a two-week run.

The jukebox musical presented by the IVCC Theatre Department features hits of the 1950s and 1960s, such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “Crazy ‘Bout Ya Baby,” “Perfidia,” “Cry,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Shangri-La,” and many other tunes from the era. Before there were Boy Bands, there were Guy Groups like the Four Plaids.

When four young singers are killed in a car crash on the way to their big break, they posthumously take the stage for one final gig in a goofy, 1950s nostalgia romp. Overcoming nosebleeds and anxiety, asthma and stage fright, the Four Plaids recall their music, choreography and patter to make their delayed debut at last.

“The four of us have been learning and rehearsing the 25 numbers for a while now, and we have great respect for the Guy Groups as the harmonies are so tightly intertwined – but what a feeling when those harmonies come together!” said IVCC Director and Choreographer Don Grant Zellmer.

Zellmer plays Sparky, one of the quartet. Completing the Four Plaids are student Genarro Piccolo of Spring Valley as Smudge, alumnus Jake Jakielski of Marseilles as Frankie, and student Lucas Fraga of Streator as Jinx.

Zellmer directed and choreographed, and Dr. David Kuester produced and costumed the production. Chad Brokaw is the technical director, and Alex Guererro is the music director.

Reserved tickets are on sale online at https://cur8.com/2091/project/127092. Adult admission is $20 and tickets for children 18 years and under are $15. Admission is free for IVCC employees and students.

The musical will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays For more information on IVCC Theatre, visit https://www.ivcc.edu/theatre.