Streator Leading Ladies donate women’s empowerment books to library, Safe Journeys

The monthly meeting of the Streator Leading Ladies was held on Oct. 17 at Chipper’s Grill.

In attendance were President Jill Newbold, Amber Miller, Dodi Callister, Kim Donner, Jessica Stayton, Shirley Gipson, Dianne O’Hern and Carolyn Erler .

Newbold conducted the meeting.

For the organization’s October project, it has purchased four books that will be given to the Streator Public Library and also to Safe Journeys. The books will focus on women’s empowerment, written in both English and Spanish.

Members will be addressing cards to be given to the veterans residing in local nursing homes and to the Illinois Veterans Home.

Northlawn School is heading a project Operation Holiday for Our Heroes and will be making 180 Christmas bags for Tyler Brown’s unit as the soldiers will be spending the holidays in the Middle East. The members agreed to contribute cookies for this project .

Amber Miller was congratulated on her new job as executive director for the Streator Chamber of Commerce.

The organization will be selling the large Kringles at the holiday market on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Bruce Township. Proceeds go to its scholarship fund.

The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Chipper’s Grill and any women are welcome to attend this active nonprofit group.