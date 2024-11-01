Lighted Way in La Salle wins state ‘Building Bridges’ award

Lighted Way recently received The Reaching Out and Building Bridges Award at the Illinois Principals Association Conference in Peoria. Pictured are La Salle Alderman Jerry Reynolds (left), Lighted Way Executive Director Jessica Kreiser and Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Lighted Way Association of La Salle and Executive Director Jessica Kreiser recently received the 2024 Reaching Out and Building Bridges Award for developing partnerships with the city of La Salle, city of Peru and local school districts to serve special needs students ages 3 to 22.

The award was presented at the Illinois Principals Association annual conference to recognize an IPA principal and agency creating partnerships between schools, principals, associations and organizations for the betterment of all.

Lighted Way has forged relationships with 23 local school districts and today serves 57 special needs students. It strives to improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities by empowering them to make choices and gain some control over their environment.

Lighted Way partners with the La Salle Business Association, La Salle Celebration of Lights and benefits from an annual Spaghetti Supper with Uptown Grill in La Salle.

The partnerships give Lighted Way an opportunity to educate the public about how to build and maintain relationships with special needs students.

Kreiser credits her staff of 65 for making Lighted Way the renowned institution it is today.

“Lighted Way staff come to work every day with one idea in mind – to change the life of a child,” Kreiser said. “They lead the effort to assimilate students into the community – and that is one of our top priorities.”

Ryan Myers, assistant regional superintendent for the Regional Office of Education 35 for La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties, said in his years as an Ottawa Elementary school administrator there were several opportunities to work with Lighted Way.

“Lighted Way has been instrumental in fostering a sense of community and understanding among families with special needs individuals,” Myers said. “Their dedication to enhancing the lives of individuals with special needs is remarkable.”

The Illinois Principals Association serves more than 6,500 educational leaders to develop, support and advocate for innovative educational leaders.