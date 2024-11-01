CONXXUS to host public meeting about new internet option in Princeton

CONXXUS completed a roughly $4 million investment in Princeton’s infrastructure to provide high-speed internet to residents using a 100% fiber-optic network and is hosting an event to educate the community. (Christopher Braunschweig)

The event scheduled 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Prouty-Zearing Community Building, 435 Main St., Princeton, will provide residents an opportunity to ask questions and sign up for the high-speed internet service.

“When evaluating optimal placement of our fiber internet, we look at several factors. We were impressed with the pride of ownership Princeton residents have in their town,” CEO of CONXXUS and Metro Communications Zak Horn said in a news release. “We want to be a part of that, not only bringing the best internet technology to Princeton, but also investing in causes important to the Princeton community. That is a priority for us.”

With this investment from CONXXUS, Princeton will benefit from faster internet speeds, unlimited data usage, symmetrical upload and download speeds, and 24/7 customer service from CONXXUS representatives, the company said in a news release.