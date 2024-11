BCR postseason volleyball update, Nov. 1

Members of the Henry-Senachwine volleyball team pose with the Class 1A Regional plaque after defeating St. Bede on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 at St. Bede Academy. They advance to the Williamsfield Sectional to face Brimfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. (Scott Anderson)

A look at area postseason scores and pairings:

Class 1A St. Bede Regional

Monday’s score

Roanoke-Benson def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-12, 22-25, 25-13

Tuesday’s scores

(3) St. Bede def. (14) DePue 25-15, 25-14

(5) Putnam County def. (13) LaMoille 25-8, 25-17

Wednesday’s semifinals

(2) Henry-Senachwine def. (9) Roanoke-Benson 25-13, 25-20

(3) St. Bede def. (5) Putnam County 22-25, 25-20, 25-23

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (2) Henry-Senachwine def. (3) St. Bede 25-23, 25-19

Class 1A Wethersfield Regional

Monday’s scores

Princeville def. Ridgewoood 17-25, 25-16, 25-12

Tuesday’s scores

(4) Midland def. (12) Galva 25-22, 25-16

(6) Annawan def. (11) Stark County 25-19, 19-25, 25-9

Wednesday’s semifinals

(1) Wethersfield def. (7) Princeville 25-15, 25-20

(6) Annawan def. (4) Midland 21-25, 25-16, 25-15

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (1) Wethersfield def. (6) Annawan 25-16, 25-18

Next: Winner advances to the Williamsfield Sectional on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. against the Illini Bluffs Regional winner.

Class 1A Williamsfield Sectional

Tuesday’s semifinals

Match 1: (1) Wethersfield (31-6) vs. (2) Glasford Illini Bluffs (23-8), 6 p.m.

Match 2: (1) Brimfield (26-4-1) vs. (2) Henry-Senachwine (29-7), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s finals

Championship: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Lewistown Supersectional on Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. against the Hartsburg Sectional winner.

Class 2A Orion Regional

Monday’s scores

(6) Rockridge def. (8) Bureau Valley 25-12, 25-14

(5) Mercer County def. (11) Alleman 25-20, 25-21

Tuesday’s matches

(1) Orion def. (6) Rockridge 19-25, 25-17, 25-14

(4) Riverdale vs. (5) Mercer County 25-19, 25-12

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (1) Orion def. (4) Riverdale 25-20, 25-27, 25-10

2A Fieldcrest Regional

Monday’s scores

(6) Princeton vs. (9) Kewanee 25-23, 25-14

(5) Chillicothe IVC def. (10) Fieldcrest 25-13, 25-23

Tuesday’s scores

(2) El Paso-Gridley def. (6) Princeton 27-25, 25-21

(3) Eureka def. Chillicothe IVC 25-17, 25-23

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (2) El Paso-Gridley def. (3) Eureka 25-17, 25-10

Class 2A Coal City Regional

Monday’s score

(8) Sandwich def. (11) Mendota 25-21, 25-21

Tuesday’s scores

(1) Seneca def. (8) Sandwich 25-15, 25-19

(4) Coal City def. (7) Hall 25-16, 25-20

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (1) Seneca def. (4) Coal City 25-19, 27-25

At Sterling Newman (2A)

Monday’s scores

Oregon def. Morrison 29-27, 25-19

Rock Falls def. Sterling Newman 25-12, 25-18

Tuesday’s scores

(2) Erie-Prophetstown def. (9) Oregon 25-15, 25-17

(7) Rock Falls def. (3) Sherrard 26-24, 23-25, 25-23

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (2) Erie-Prophetstown def. (7) Rock Falls 25-15, 25-21

Class 2A Bureau Valley Sectional

Tuesday’s semifinals

Match 1: (1) Orion (30-6) vs. (2) El Paso-Gridley (28-6), 6 p.m.

Match 2: (1) Seneca (32-5) vs. (2) Erie-Prophetstown (31-3-2), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s finals

Championship: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Seneca Supersectional on Monday, Nov. 11 against the Manteno Sectional winner.

Class 3A Dixon Regional

Monday’s score

Dixon def. Rochelle 25-20, 21-25, 25-23

Tuesday’s scores

(7) Dixon def. LaSalle-Peru 25-16, 25-20

(5) Morris def. (4) Sterling 25-21, 25-19

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (7) Dixon def. (5) Morris 25-20, 25-22

Class 3A Geneseo Regional

Tuesday’s scores

(2) Geneseo def. (9) Streator 25-12, 25-14

(6) Pontiac def. (3) Ottawa 23-25, 25-14, 25-18

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (2) Geneseo def. (6) Pontiac 25-23, 28-26

Class 3A Ottawa Sectional

Tuesday’s semifinals

Match 1: (1) Morton vs. (2) Geneseo (25-8), 6 p.m.

Match 2: (7) Dixon (23-14) vs. (2) Bartonville Limestone, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s finals

Championship: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Pontiac Supersectional on Monday, Nov. 11 against the Kankakee Sectional winner.