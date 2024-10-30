Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra partners with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation

Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra leaders met recently with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation representatives in La Salle. Pictured are SRCCF President Fran Brolley (from left) and board chair Reed Wilson with IVSO representatives Pamela Butler, Barbara Lukancic, Peggy Etheridge and Laurel Maze. (Photo provided by Janice Corrigan)

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra is partnering with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to support its needs.

The boards of the Illinois Valley Orchestral Association and SRCCF recently approved an agency designated non-endowed fund. To donate, visit srccf.org/fund/illinois-valley-symphony-orchestra.

IVSO is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024-25 with “75 Seasons of Splendor,” featuring music director and conductor Daniel Sommerville, the organization’s 18th conductor.

“For decades, IVSO musicians have enchanted local concert guests,” SRCCF President Fran Brolley said in a news release. “They’ve made high quality classical music accessible to everyone.

“We are delighted to partner with an organization that has brought so much beautiful music to our region.”

Brolley added the symphony has been a frequent recipient of grant funding from SRCCF’s Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund.

Since its first season in 1949-50, IVSO has strived to “entertain and inspire the community by performing live orchestral music.” Music from Baroque, Classical, Romantic and Contemporary periods has been performed.

Local and international soloists have appeared with the Symphony and traditions – including the annual Pops Concert and the biannual Nutcracker ballet – have developed.

The annual Young Performers Competition and Concert began in 1968 to encourage local youth to audition as soloists and, if selected, perform with the orchestra.

The first performance of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” in 1969 led to a performance of the ballet every other year with local dance academies supplying dancers and choreographers. The orchestra also performs at area schools.

Diamond anniversary concerts begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in La Salle-Peru High School’s Matthiessen Auditorium with “Magnificence of the Masters” featuring west coast virtuoso clarinetist and Illinois Valley native Cory Tiffin.

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation facilitates philanthropy across La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Marshall, Lee and Livingston counties by “Connecting people who care with causes that matter.”

Since 2015, the foundation has created 120 charitable funds supporting fine arts, mental and physical health, education, entrepreneurship, culinary arts, downtown revitalization, disability services, disaster relief and more.

For information, contact Brolley at 815-252-2906 or fran@srccf.org or visit srccf.org.