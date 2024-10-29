Spring Valley’s Leaf Collection Program begins

The annual Leaf Collection Program began Monday in Spring Valley.

Spring Valley residents should not put leaves in the street. Depositing leaves into the street is a violation of city code and violators may be fined.

Leaves must be raked within 3 feet of the curb/roadside. The leaf vac/hose may not reach further than 3 feet off the curb area. Do not block leaf piles with vehicles during service times.

Have your leaves placed by the curb no later than 7 a.m. on your former garbage pickup day. Collection day may vary slightly because of the amount of leaves in other areas of the city.

Residents are reminded once the collection truck makes its run in your neighborhood for the week, it will not return to collect any additional leaves. Do not mix brush, garden waste, tree limbs, vines, lumber or other foreign materials with the leaves. Do not pile leaves around poles, signs or mailboxes.

If you have any questions regarding the program, contact the Street Department at 815-664-4752.