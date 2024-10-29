Spring Valley to flush water mains

Spring Valley will commence flushing water mains through Friday, Nov. 8. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

During this time, residents should expect some increased turbidity and isolated areas of low pressure. If any discoloration occurs in drinking water, residents are asked to let the faucets run until the water clears.

All areas west of Hall High School were flushed Oct. 28-29.

Flushing will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the following days:

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Oct. 30-31, Nov. 1: Area north of Dakota Street, including Cambridge and Spring Creek Subdivisions.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Nov. 4-6: Area west of Spalding Street and south of Dakota Street; and east of John Mitchell.

Thursday, Friday, Nov. 7-8: Area east of Spalding Street and south of Dakota Street, including Webster Park.