New Ottawa firefighter Max Biesack, who recently graduated from the Illinois Fire Service Institute Fire Academy and was hired in February, poses for a picture with Deputy Chief Mike Mills and Fire Chief Brian Bressner. (Photo Provided By Ottawa Fire Department)

Max Biesack graduated from the Illinois Fire Service Institute Academy and will join the Ottawa Fire Department in the upcoming weeks.

He was hired and sworn in along with six other firefighters this February.

Biesack will spend the next several weeks completing additional courses in vehicle extrication and other fire operations.

Once these courses are finished, he will join Shift 2 as a Firefighter/EMT-B while beginning a year-long paramedic program.