Gateway Services to host trivia night Nov. 2 in Princeton

How long is an Olympic swimming pool? Who named the Pacific Ocean? What was the first toy to be advertised on TV? Join Gateway Services for a trivia night at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave.

Teams of eight work together to provide answers to take home the top prizes. Trivia consists of 10 rounds of 10 questions in a variety of categories, with speed rounds to keep everyone on their toes. The first-place team wins $300, second place wins $200, and third place gets $100. Prize money is sponsored by Midland States Bank.

Tickets cost $15 per person. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Food will be for sale from 5 to 6 p.m., and a cash bar is available. Appetizers will be available during breaks.

Tickets can be bought at Gateway Services, 406 S. Gosse Blvd., Princeton. Advance ticket sales are encouraged but not required. An early-bird drawing for $50 will be held for all tickets bought by Oct. 31. Tickets will be available at the door.

All proceeds benefit Gateway Services and its mission of “empowering people, enriching community.” Gateway has been providing services to adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties for 54 years.

For information, visit gateway-services.org or follow Gateway Services on Facebook.