October 28, 2024
NewsElection 2024SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Princeton library to host tarot readings on Halloween

Program is first come, first served

By Derek Barichello
Princeton Public Library

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will be hosting tarot readings 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, for Halloween. (Shaw File photo)

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host tarot readings from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, for Halloween.

Silence Whaley/Wolf Moon will be conducting the tarot readings. It is first come, first served. Call 815-875-1331 for more information.

Here are other events planned for the week of Oct. 28 at the library:

5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28: Monday Night Movie, theme will celebrate cookbook month. If you would like more information about a particular movie night, call 815-875-1331, ext 200. All movies are free and open to all.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29: Witch/wizard with wand craft for preschool story time/craft.

5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 30: Adult coloring night, coloring pages will be available, or bring your own.

Have a Question about this article?