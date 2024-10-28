Princeton library to host tarot readings on Halloween

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will be hosting tarot readings 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, for Halloween. (Shaw File photo)

Silence Whaley/Wolf Moon will be conducting the tarot readings. It is first come, first served. Call 815-875-1331 for more information.

Here are other events planned for the week of Oct. 28 at the library:

5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28: Monday Night Movie, theme will celebrate cookbook month. If you would like more information about a particular movie night, call 815-875-1331, ext 200. All movies are free and open to all.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29: Witch/wizard with wand craft for preschool story time/craft.

5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 30: Adult coloring night, coloring pages will be available, or bring your own.