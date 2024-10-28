IVCC to host resource fair, documentary about homelessness

A Community Response to Homelessness expo on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Illinois Valley Community College will feature a local resource fair, a documentary film screening and a panel discussion. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

A Community Response to Homelessness expo on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Illinois Valley Community College will feature a local resource fair, a documentary film screening and a panel discussion.

The event, Hope for Tomorrow, is free, but registration is required. Visit https://swiy.co/hopefortomorrow to register.

“I’d encourage people to take the time to listen and learn what homelessness is and what solutions are and find a way to participate,” said Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter Executive Director Carol Alcorn in a news release. “Stereotypes are really engrained in the word ‘homeless.’ We need to dispel the stereotype and talk about real people with real needs. I want younger people to see this documentary and for the community to understand the networks that are already available so we can build new ones.”

Homelessness here looks like your relatives, neighbors or friends “who come on hard times because of job loss, family disputes or health issues and need help to move to self-sufficiency,” Alcorn said in the news release. Despite a common misconception, only a percentage of local homelessness results from substance abuse, she said.

More senior citizens are joining the statistics, and college-aged adults who “look like every other student in the halls” can be found there too, Alcorn said. Homelessness can send entire families with children scurrying for help.

“The real problem is greater than the guy on the corner carrying a sign (asking for help). We’re in a period where homelessness is increasing,” she said.

Over the years, Alcorn believes IV PADS’ efforts have transformed the issue. She said she sees fewer individuals reappearing in the shelters year after year.

IV PADS is more than a bed. The organization also provides mental health, employment and housing services through its partners in the region.

“We are able to remove barriers and build service plans and get them back on their feet quicker – and give them hope rather than defeat,” Alcorn said.

IV PADS’s founding 34 years ago was the Illinois Valley’s first major attempt to address homelessness, spearheaded by three local women, including IVCC chemistry professor Sister Margaret Suerth. The organization operates two shelters in Peru and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.ivpads.com.

The expo is made possible by a $7,500 grant from the National Association of Realtors and Illini Valley Association of Realtors.

IVCC has been a key partner in planning the expo because housing insecurity is a real concern for students of all ages, said College President Tracy Morris.

“These conversations on a wider scale with our community are a huge step towards making significant changes for generations of families,” said Morris in a news release.

The college is committed to supporting students in all areas so they can achieve their educational and career goals, and has, as part of its efforts, expanded services in its Student Success Center to meet students’ academic and personal needs.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. in room CTC 124-125 with an opportunity to explore local resources and community efforts to combat homelessness and to enjoy a light meal. At 6:30, the screening of the documentary “Americans with No Address” begins in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre, followed by a panel discussion with state and local professionals at 8:15 p.m.

“Americans with No Address” is a documentary that defines and addresses issues heard on the national news and on street corners, Alcorn said. The documentary by Robert Craig Films is based on a film, “No Address,” which stars William Baldwin and Beverly D’Angelo and is scheduled to be released in February 2025.

Sponsors of the event include Illinois Valley PADS, Illinois Valley Association of Realtors, Robert Craig Films, Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce, Midwest Partners and Starved Rock Media.