Reddick library to host smartphone basics sessions

Reddick Public Library in Ottawa will be hosting a pair of smartphone basics sessions for adults Friday, Nov. 1. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The first session 10 to 11:30 a.m. is for iPhones and the second session is designed for Androids from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Discover valuable insights on how to make the most of your smartphone. This includes essential setup, picture messaging, tips for capturing stunning photos with your camera, downloading apps and some enjoyable tricks. The session will conclude with a personal question-and-answer session with professionals from Cricket Wireless. Register for the session that corresponds to your phone type.

Other activities planned the week of Oct. 28 at the library, 1010 Canal St., include:

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28: Homeschool art, all ages. Meet up with other homeschoolers and learn about various artists and artistic styles. This event is for all ages.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29: Ready, Set, Read! 3 to 6 years. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29: Silent Book Club, seventh through 12th grades. Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss your book if you so desire and, of course, there will be snacks.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30: Kid’s Book Club, kindergarten through second grade. At this month’s book club, the library will be discussing “Click, Clack, Boo” by Doreen Cronin, and then creating a costume for Farmer Brown. Copies of the book will be available at the Children’s Desk.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.