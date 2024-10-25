Spring Valley church to sells its peanut brittle

Spring Valley United Church of Christ, 227 E. Erie St., will be making its peanut brittle starting Friday, Nov. 1.

Only 500 will be made, making it first come, first served. To arrange a time to pick up peanut brittle, call 815-663-1951 or 815-664-2509. Leave a message including your name and phone number and someone will return your call.

All orders should be picked up within a week of order placement.

The price this year is $8 a bag (a pound), of which $1 will be divided between Public Action to Deliver Shelter and Hall Township Food Pantry.

The church’s annual Cookie Walk will be 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 7.