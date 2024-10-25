Motorist who injured Earlville officer violated probation

A woman who narrowly avoided prison for a 2021 high-speed chase – an Earlville police officer was injured in the pursuit – admitted Friday to violating her probation. Jaquaya Roy could go to prison this time.

Roy, 27, of Chicago appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a blind admission that she violated her felony probation by pepper-spraying a woman in Indiana. She was serving 30 months probation for aggravated fleeing and eluding, a Class 4 felony, and again faces one to three years in the Department of Corrections.

Roy will be resentenced Dec. 20 before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.

Roy’s legal issues began in April 2021 when she sped from a traffic stop and set off a chase that exceeded 100 mph. She sped through a residential area of Mendota where the posted limit is 45 mph.

Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence in light of the fact an Earlville police officer was injured during the pursuit. Jesus Alonzo crashed his cruiser on U.S. 34 near the Meriden Township building, fracturing two vertebrae in his neck. He has not returned to the Earlville Police Department.