2 blood drives scheduled in Bureau County in November

The American Red Cross will be conducting a pair of blood drives through November in Bureau County.

The first drive is scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Walnut Community Building, 129 N. Main St.

A second blood drive is scheduled 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at La Moille High School, 801 S. Main St.

The American Red Cross is highlighting the ongoing need for blood and platelet donors as schedules ramp up this fall. Eligible individuals − especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets are encouraged to make a donation ahead of the holiday season, the American Red Cross said in a news release.

The Red Cross has worked this month to recover blood products uncollected because of recent hurricanes. Any disruption in the ability to collect blood can lead to an impact on routine and lifesaving medical care, the agency said.

Give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Those who come to give by Oct. 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus be entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Treat.

Those who come to give in early November, between Nov. 1-17, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.