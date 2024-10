Nightmare on Fifth Street is scheduled 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Music Suite 408, 408 Fifth St., Peru. (Derek Barichello)

This family-friendly “artsy” event is the annual community Halloween Party and open house for Music Suite 408 and will have performances by students, “make-and-take” art while supplies last, costumes, photo opportunities, treats and more. The public is welcome, and admission is free.