St. Bede seniors earn DAR, SAR Good Citizenship awards

The faculty and students of St. Bede Academy in Peru have selected seniors Phillip Gray and Jake Migliorini as the 2024-25 winners of the Daughters of American Revolution and the Sons of American Revolution Good Citizenship awards.

Gray is the son of Jeff and Jan Gray of Streator and a graduate of Tonica Grade School. He was selected for the DAR award based on his ability to show courtesy to others, loyalty, truthfulness and self-control; with the ability to assume responsibility. The DAR award is sponsored by the Princeton-Illinois Chapter NSDAR and presented annually to an outstanding senior based on dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Gray has been involved in golf and is a four-year athlete in football and basketball at the academy. He has received certificates of excellence for freshman Spanish and junior AP U.S. History. Gray earned the honor of College Board Rural & Small-Town Award his senior year. In athletics, he has earned both the Hustle Award and Most Improved Award in basketball junior year. Gray is a member of both Student Government and Student Ambassadors, while also volunteering for the concession stand, scorebook keeping, youth sports camps and landscaping work. Gray plans to attend a four-year college to study business and further his education by pursuing an MBA. He is interested in working in finance and management as a career.

Migliorini is the son of Mike and Angie Migliorini of Granville and a graduate of Putnam County Grade School. He was selected for the SAR award based on his ability to display a cooperative spirit, politeness, sincerity, respect for others and academic excellence. The SAR award is sponsored by the Captain Zeally Moss Chapter for Bureau County and is presented annually to an exceptional senior based on dependability, leadership, service to their school and community, evidence of personal values and patriotism.

Migliorini has been involved in wrestling, basketball and is a four-year athlete in football at the academy. He has received the Citizenship Award his freshman, sophomore and junior years. In addition, he earned the honor of the Hoby Award his sophomore year, and the Most Improved for wrestling his freshman year. He volunteers his time helping Father Dominic at the annual wrestling pizza fundraiser, Burgoo parking and Cops 4 Cancer. Migliorini plans to attend Illinois Valley Community College to study as a tool and die apprentice and a machinist. His long-term goal is working as a machinist and to continue learning more trades.

