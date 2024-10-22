Sidewalks near Hall High School to be explored by Spring Valley City Council

The Spring Valley City Council talked Monday about installing sidewalks along John Mitchell Avenue and on some neighboring streets leading up to Hall High School. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Spring Valley City Council talked Monday about installing sidewalks along John Mitchell Avenue and on some neighboring streets leading up to Hall High School.

Alderman Ken Bogacz brought up the topic Monday. There are currently no sidewalks on either side of John Mitchell Avenue.

Bogacz noted, and the rest of the council agreed, students going to daily classes and fans going to athletic events on school grounds have to walk in the street to get there. He suggested a sidewalk put in place from the entrance to the parking lot on the south side of the building all the way down to Devlin Street and Kirby Park.

Alderman Mike Hermann added a suggestion the sidewalk running along the northern edge of the school grounds be connected to a new sidewalk passing along the front of Casey’s General Store on West Dakota Street, to give students a way to the school without cutting through parking lots.

Bogacz said he’s not sure it could do both from the same Illinois Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School grant applied for, as the John Mitchell portion may necessitate the moving of power poles that could eat up a large portion.

The city recently has reapplied for a Safe Route to School grant.

In the meantime, the city will be researching the area to find the most efficient way to provide the safe paths.