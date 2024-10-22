Peru to repaint its water tower, mayor wants to research, ‘come up with something a little bit different’

The North Peoria Street water tower in Peru will be getting a new look within the next year after the council approved $879,230 worth of improvements during its Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, meeting.

Director of Engineering and Zoning Eric Carls said the project will be similar to the north water tank the city painted last year.

Carls said the project is a part of the fiscal 2026 budget.

The council approved the proposal from Putnam County Painting to paint the tower for $844,689 and railing fabrication for $34,540.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said the city wants to do something different with this water tower. He said he just noticed Utica’s saying it’s beautiful.

“The plan is amazing up on I-80,” he said. “But, I think we are going to research this, take our time, come up with something a little bit different.”