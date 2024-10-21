The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa girls volleyball’s Sylar Dorsey

Decided in an online poll, The Times Athlete of the Week is Ottawa girls volleyball’s Skylar Dorsey with 116 of 220 votes cast. Also on the ballot were runner-up Austin Todd (Somonauk/Leland/Newark boys soccer), Adrianna Larsen (Newark girls volleyball) and Caleb Krischel (Fieldcrest boys cross country).

A previous Times Athlete of the Week winner last basketball season, Dorsey earned her way back on the ballot by recording her 1,000th career varsity assist in a three-set victory at Kaneland.

Ottawa's Skylar Dorsey sets the ballagainst L-P in Kingman Gym at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

You recently surpassed 1,000 varsity career assists. Did you know you were coming up on the milestone, and how did it feel when you reached 1,000?

Dorsey: I had a feeling that I was getting close to 1,000 assists, but I didn’t know for sure when it would happen. It was a complete shock to me that the Kaneland faculty stopped the game to celebrate my accomplishment. I was so surprised and grateful to see my teammates and coaches ready with posters and balloons to congratulate me.

What is your favorite attack to set? Is there a set in the offense that gives you trouble?

Dorsey: My favorite thing to set is probably anything in a quick tempo. I love setting fast sets to any and every hitter on the court.

How old were you when you first started playing volleyball, and what got you into the game?

Dorsey: ﻿﻿﻿I started playing volleyball in fifth grade. I don’t remember exactly why, but I played almost every sport there is back then, so I had to include volleyball too. My passion for volleyball grew in middle school when the game became more structured and less of just keeping the ball off the ground, and it grew even more once I started playing club volleyball in eighth grade.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Dorsey: ﻿﻿﻿I would typically say my favorite subject in school is math, but since being in calculus, I’d probably have to say it’s now English, because I have grown to really enjoy reading and writing this year.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Dorsey: Definitely Noah Kahan. It really doesn’t matter where to me, because I would be too occupied with the music to even notice my surroundings.

What is your favorite Halloween costume you’ve ever worn? Do you have a costume planned for this year?

Dorsey: My favorite Halloween costume I’ve ever worn would probably be my Queen of Hearts costume from fourth grade. My best friend’s older sister did my makeup, and I had the puffy dress and everything. I haven’t even thought about my costume for this year.

What’s your favorite horror/scary/Halloween movie?

Dorsey: My favorite Halloween movie is probably “Hubie Halloween,” because it is hilarious, and who doesn’t love an Adam Sandler movie? Also, I don’t do horror movies, so I would much rather watch a comedy.

When you won this honor last school year, you said you didn’t have college plans yet but were hoping to play volleyball and maybe even basketball collegiately. Has that changed?

Dorsey: I have recently committed to play volleyball at Olivet Nazarene University. Although I still don’t know what I’m going to study, I am super excited to play there and can’t wait to see what is in store for my future!