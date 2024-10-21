Streator firefighters quickly take care of mattress fire at Sterling Street home

Streator firefighters said damage was limited following an accidental fire Sunday inside a home on 600 South Sterling Street. (Scott Anderson)

Streator firefighters said damage was limited following an accidental fire Sunday inside a home on 600 South Sterling Street.

Firefighters responded at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, encountering light smoke coming from a room in the home, the fire department said in a Monday news release. Crews identified the source of the smoke and found a mattress and box spring on fire in a bedroom. The fire was controlled in less than 5 minutes, the fire department said.

Firefighters removed the smoking mattress and box spring from the home and ensured the fire didn’t spread to any additional areas.

There were no injuries reported and the home had minor smoke damage, the Streator Fire Department said. The Streator Fire Department completed the investigation into the cause of the fire.

The Streator Fire Department also was assisted by Vermilion Valley Dispatch, the Streator Police Department, Streator Public Works, Nicor, ComEd, the American Red Cross and Illinois American Water.