Putnam County library releases November 2024 schedule

This year the Putnam County Library District is collecting personal items for the Putnam County Food Pantry and Rotary Little Pantry. (PCR photo)

The library will be taking shampoo/conditioner, body wash, laundry soap, dish soap, paper towels, toilet paper, toothbrush/toothpaste, tampons/pads, deodorant and personal care items. Only items sealed will be accepted.

The library will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 5, for Election Day and reopen Wednesday, Nov. 6. It will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day and reopen Tuesday, Nov. 12. It also will be closed Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving and reopen. Saturday, Nov. 30.

Open eBooks is an eBook resource, made possible through First Book that provides access to a rotating catalog of thousands of popular and award-winning children and young adult titles. No library card is needed to access the collection; however, users will need to request a unique code/pin combination from staff. Stop by any of the library branches to learn about this service.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19: Zoom Program: Skies Above the Great Lakes. The library honors Veterans Day and Aviation Month by virtually hosting the National Museum of the American Sailor for a presentation on naval aviation history at the Naval Station Great Lakes. The presentation will cover how the Navy became involved with aviation, the association of the Great Lakes with naval aviation during both World Wars and the wider region’s efforts to advance naval aviation during World War II. This program is free and open to the public.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20: ILP: Holiday Tips & Tricks with Chef Art Smith. Join him to learn about his culinary journey and bring some culinary inspiration into your holiday season. A two-time James Beard Foundation award winner, Smith believes “The art of cooking, the act of feeding people, is the most engaging, most memorable way to connect with people.” This event will be recorded with permission to post for a limited time (30 days).

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Monday, Nov. 4: National Doughnuts Day. All day the library will be providing free doughnuts and coffee to patrons. Stop by to pick up yours.

Nov. 12-15: Cricut MakerSpace. Come in to learn how to use the Cricut Maker on select Thursdays and Fridays. Crafty adults and teens welcome. All Day event. Call ahead. This month is Hot Mess Canvas

4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14: Foil rocks workshop, all ages.

5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15: Teen After Hours Gaming. The library has the Nintendo Switch on the big screen, with games and food for ages 13 and older.

All fall: Lego Challenges: Stop by pick up a new challenge card to build something new.

All fall: Fall Tranquil Coloring Pages: Stop by to pick up coloring pages for all ages.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20: Putnam County Book Club. The club meets the third Wednesday every month either at Hennepin or Granville library. Join the library and share your ideas. The group chooses books together and looks forward to completing the list for the next year. Looking forward to sharing enthusiasm for books. Follow the club on Facebook.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12: Tape Resist Art Workshop, all ages. Stop by to create your own masterpiece using the tape resist method. This technique is all about imagination, color and creativity. No painting skills needed.

1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 and 25: Book Discussion Group. No assigned book to read. Group directed. Instead, share your insights, opinions and views. Make recommendations. Join and share.

Nov. 18-21: Family Reading Night: In recognition of Illinois’ annual Family Reading night on Nov. 21, pick up a snack with your books at the library from the 18th through the 21st.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26: Puzzle swap. New and used puzzles will be available in our community room, come early for best selection. This is a free event. If you bring a puzzle to swap, your name will be entered in the drawing for a new roll-up puzzle mat!

1 p.m. every Tuesday: Check Out Our Library of Things Together

Community reads: Share your favorites. Discover a good book that you would like to recommend? Stop by Granville branch to fill out one of the slips on the bulletin board. Staff will display it next to an image of the recommended title in the entryway.

Design a bookmark at the library: Stop by during open hours to pick up a “Design a Bookmark” form. After you complete your design, drop the form back off at the library and staff will scan it and print your designed bookmarks for library visitors.

Colorful Greetings: Turn your Art into Notecards Create one of a kind art. Assorted coloring pages will be available as well as colored pencils. If you would like your art turned into a set of notecards, please leave it, along with your name and phone number, with a staff member. You will be notified when your cards are ready for pick-up.

11 a.m. Wednesdays: Story time. The library will share a story, enjoy a snack and offer related art activities.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays: After School Art Explorers. Art materials available after school.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Books and Brunch. Food, Books, and Friends

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Saturday, Nov. 16: “I’m Thankful For” Turkey Craft, for children.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13: Friendship Bracelets, all ages. Friendship Bracelets, formed by a series of knots that create a woven pattern, originated from Indigenous peoples of Central and South America. Stop by to learn basic knots and patterns.

4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20: Kindness Rocks, ages. Stop by to paint rocks and spread some kindness in the community. Use your imagination and paint pens to create inspirational, whimsical and beautiful works of art.

Standard, 128 First St.

12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: Tanzania Africa: Karen Newbly will be presenting photos of her trip to Tanzania Africa.

12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19: Tis The Season to Be Jolly; Holiday Specials and More! Good cheer, yes, it’s that time of the year again. Family, friends and loved ones, come knocking on your door. The smells of turkey, pumpkin pie and Christmas trees, are in the air. Tis the season of good will, friendship and peace and love. It’s called the holiday season, a time to unwind and relax, and get away from it all. The television networks are primed and ready to put you into the holiday spirit. They bring into our lives the holiday mood and the feeling of giving. Historical presenter Jim Gibbons will step you back in time to the holiday network specials, movies and the great holiday advertising of the past. Gibbons will bring back the specials of Perry Como, Red Skelton, Jackie Gleeson, Nat King Cole and the Bob Hope Christmas shows while spending his Christmas with our troops overseas and many many more, bringing peace on Earth and goodwill to all.