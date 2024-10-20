Reddick library to offer sourdough bread-making class

The Reddick Library in Ottawa is offering the opportunity to learn about the process to make your own sourdough bread and baked goods. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The class geared toward adults is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at 1010 Canal St. In this introductory class by members of the Ridge Fridge Grocer and Grange, topics will include recommended supplies, sourdough starters, instructions and recipes, including gluten-free options. Attendees will receive a sample of dehydrated starter to take home.

Registration is required for this class. To reserve a spot, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop at the Circulation Desk.

Other activities planned the week of Oct. 21 include:

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “The Broken Girls” by Simone St. Jame. New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for checkout from the library. Book summary: In 1950s Vermont, Idlewild Hall is the boarding school where all the troublemakers are sent. Four roommates bond over their whispered fears of the school being haunted until one of them mysteriously disappears.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21: Dungeons & Dragons, seventh to 12th grades. Find out what quest your Dungeon Master has created for you. Will you survive? Will you accomplish your goals?

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22: Lego Club, all ages. Do you love to build with Legos? Then, this program is for you! The library will pick a theme, and you can build your creation to match. Lego creations will be on display in the Children’s Department.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 months to 3 years. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23: Creepy Coffee Book Club, ninth to 12th grades. Hey, spooky readers! The library has a new horror-themed book club for high school students. Meet the library at Jeremiah Joe Coffee, 807 La Salle St., to discuss this month’s book, “Carrie” by Stephen King. You can grab a copy from the teen room.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24: Adulting for Teens, seventh to 12th graders. Growing up is hard without a guidebook. Join the library to learn some skills and methods to build your independence. This month, Financial Plus will be coming to teach patrons about loans and credit.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.