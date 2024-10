IVCC announces summer 2024 graduates

A total of 166 students earned 200 degrees and certificates at Illinois Valley Community College in Summer 2024. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

A total of 166 students earned 200 degrees and certificates at Illinois Valley Community College in Summer 2024. Graduates, listed by hometown, and their degrees or certificates include:

Arlington – Lisa Grisham, Associate in Arts; Tori Daniels, Certified Nursing Assistant; Rylan Kerper, AAS Marketing

Blackstone – Kyla Yedinak, ECE Gateways Credential 2

Bureau – Cody Hart, Truck Driver Training

Cherry – Kaitlynn Donovan, AAS in Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Joseph Wenzel, Truck Driver Training Advanced Proficiency

Cornell – Kayleigh Osterdock, Associate in Arts

Dalzell – Marcos Maldonado Guzman, CNA

DePue – Marlin Floyd, Truck Driver Training

Earlville – Kimberly Ballas, Practical Nursing; Hailey Kuter, AAs Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting

Grand Ridge – Isaic Anderson, Truck Driver Training; Christina Snook, CNA

Granville – Cale Charbonneau, AAS Electronics and Electricians Technology; Eyan Feller, Associate in Arts; Nicholas Homefray, Truck Driver Training; Haley Saepharn, CNA; Britain Siegmann, AAS Paramedic

Hennepin – Quentin Buffington, AAS Paramedic

Henry – Theron Forrest, Truck Driver Training

La Moille – Cassidy Geiger, Truck Driver Training

La Rose – Alexander Egli, Truck Driver Training

La Salle – Adrian Espinoza, Associate in Arts; Joseline Flores, AAS Computer Networking Administration; Olivia Henkel, CNA; Ricardo Hernandez, AAS Automotive Technology, Basic Automotive Technology; Joannie Janick, AAS Nursing; Leigha Kallis, Dental Assisting; Lynn Keyt, Associate in General Studies; Arturo Moreno, Maintenance, Industrial Maintenance I; Hannah Munson, Associate in Arts; Connor Noramczyk, Associate in Arts; Jonathan Perez, Associate in Science; Gina Reinecki, Practical Nursing; Colin Schauer, Truck Driver Training; Alyssa Schneider, Medical Assistant; Ian Sterling, AAS Welding Construction Technology

Ladd – Alicia Detmers, Practical Nursing; Alexis Polite, CNA; Tabitha Sharp, Practical Nursing

Lostant – Jacey Ahrens, AAS Paramedic

Marseilles – Brody Burress, Associate in Science; Alexander Caldwell-McCaslin, Truck Driver Training; Kaybreigh Dunkleberger, CNA; Grant Feiner, CNA; Wendy Frick, CNA; Eva McCallum, CNA; John Salz, AAS Electronics and Electricians Technology

McNabb – Paxton Zellmer, Practical Nursing

Mendota – Ashley Calamaco, Dental Assisting; Brian Castaneda, AAS Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice; Asia Cordova, CNA; Larry Davis, Truck Driver Training; Bailey Engels, CNA; Isabelle Escatel, Associate in Arts; Joel Escatel, Associate in Science; Vanessa Escatel, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Cruz Figueroa, Truck Driver Training; Analiyah Flores, Dental Assisting; Helayna Harmston, CNA; Abigail Kunz, ECE Gateways Credential 2; Molly Mauch, Practical Nursing; Eulysses Preciado, CNA; Odalis Sangabriel, Dental Assisting; Emily Sarabia, Practical Nursing; Mileigh Schultz, Associate in Arts; Daisy Valdez, Dental Assisting

Newark – Brandon Colyer, Truck Driver Training

Oglesby – Hannah Barrie, Associate in Arts; Allayna Elnicki, Associate in Arts; Madison Flatness, AAS Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Max Gretencord, AAS Cybersecurity; Kaitlyn Kelly, Associate in Arts; Laura Kicinski, Practical Nursing; Jesse Leydig, Truck Driver Training Advance Proficiency; James Polich, Truck Driver Training; Samantha Sheehan, Practical Nursing; Alex Smith, Truck Driver Training; Rece Tunnell, Associate in Arts

Ottawa – Jenna Andersen, AAS Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Rebecca Anderson, Associate in General Studies; Jennifer Angeles, CNA; Makayla Backos, CNA; Ariana Benitez, Associate in Arts; Andrew Blum, Truck Driver Training; Heather Borre, Medical Assistant; Merceddez Bruce, CNA; Jacob Buckley, AAS Paramedic; Tiffani Coppola, Associate in Arts; Alexia Flerlage, CNA; Joshua Kazmierczak, Truck Driver Training Advanced Proficiency; Madeline Klicker, AAS Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Ethan Krafft, Associate in Science; Leah Majcen, Certified Nursing Assistant; Isabella Morris, CNA; Ryan Nelson, Advance Automotive Technology, Automotive Brakes, Suspension and Alignment; Basic Automotive Technology, Driveability, Engine Performance; Emma Rinearson, CNA; Kalonice Schutzius-Christakes, CNA; Reagan Shea, ECE Gateways Credential 2; Delaney Sheehan, Practical Nursing; Michael Steege, AAS Paramedic; Cassie Williams, AAS Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting

Peru – Alexandria Bruins, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Hannah Carcamo, Associate in Arts, Associate in General Studies, Associate in Science; Michael Credi, AAS Cybersecurity, AAS, Computer Networking Administration, Cybersecurity, Computer Networking; Grace Faletti, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Yeimy Forero, CNA; Alivia Golightly, Dental Assisting; Suhart Imeri, Associate in Arts, Zulfije Imeri, Associate in Science; Madison Keffer, ECE Gateways Credential 2; Chloe Mitchell, CNA; Morgan Nawa, Associate in Science; Madeline Pangrcic, Dental Assisting; Aaliyah Roache, Associate in Science; Jessica Sanchez, Practical Nursing; Kalie Sudaj, Practical Nursing; Kallum Torri, CNA

Princeton – Morgan Bartkiewicz, CNA; Angela Claus, Associate in Science; Erin Dove, CNA; Lisa Entwistle, Medical Assisting; Matthew Harris, Truck Driver Training; Gabrielle Henderliter, Associate in Arts; Olivia Mattingly, CNA; Dillon Parochetti, Truck Driver Training; Terran Polhemus, AAS Cybersecurity, Cybersecuirty, Help Desk; Jessica Quaka, Associate in Arts; Sophie Rutledge, AAS Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Colton Schafer, Associate in Science; Jayden Tiemann, Associate in Arts

Putnam – Zoe Blake, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science

Ransom – Leilani Zavada, Dental Assisting

Seatonville – Christy Michael, AAS Paramedic; Joseph Schrader, Basic Gas Metal Arc Welding, Basic Sheilded Arc Welding

Seneca – Tara Bersano, Medical Assistant; Brooke Miller, CNA; Aron Pygott, Truyck Driver Training Advance Proficiency; Harleigh Varland, Associate in Science

Sheridan – Faith Ronning, Associate in Science; Charles Woods, Associate in Science

Spring Valley – Claudia Avila, Associate in Arts; Jasmine Davis, CNA; Kaitlen Frey, Practical Nursing; Kylee Golgin, Associate in Arts; James Jorgenson, Truck Driver Training; Abigail Kaszynski, Associate in Arts; Jessica Martinez, Practical Nursing; Agustin Reyes, Automotive Brakes, Suspension and Alignment, Basic Automotive Technology; Chase Ziano, Truck Driver Training

Streator – Elizabeth Bradley, Streator; Shauna Breckenridge, AAS Paramedic; Payton Crawford, Dental Assisting; Sierra Dellinger, CNA; Miriam Gonzalez, CNA; Dezirea Jordan, AAS Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Raeann Kosur, Medical Assistant; Tyler Montalvo, AAS Engineering Technology; Olivia Pastirik, AAS Dental Assisting, Dental Assisting; Breanna Perrotta, CNA; Addison Ramon, ECE Gateways Credential 2; Alecia Stephenson, AAS Nursing; Mark Tucker, Dental Assisting

Tiskilwa – Emma DePauw, AAS Marketing

Tonica – Savannah Gossage, Associate in Arts; Ava Lambert, CNA; Emily Strehl, Associate in Arts

Troy Grove – Sarah Oraha, CNA

Utica – Ava Manicki, CNA

Wenona – Hope Yunker, CNA