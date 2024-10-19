Henry Presbyterian Church to offer GriefShare Holidays Seminar

The GriefShare Holidays Seminar at Henry Presbyterian Church offers a safe place for people to learn how to deal with all the demands and emotions the holidays can bring. Think of it as a standalone GriefShare gathering that offers suggestions on preparing and planning activities and events during the holiday season. (Jayce Eustice)

For most people, Thanksgiving and Christmas usually brings to mind thoughts of family, friends, presents and fellowship around the table.

When an individual is grieving the death of a family member or friend, they may dread the holiday season. Thoughts of social gatherings, family traditions and obligations may leave them anxious and overwhelmed. What can they do to lessen their stress and loneliness?

The GriefShare Holidays Seminar at Henry Presbyterian Church offers a safe place for people to learn how to deal with all the demands and emotions the holidays can bring. Think of it as a standalone GriefShare gathering that offers suggestions on preparing and planning activities and events during the holiday season.

Make a point to spend time talking with people who have experienced a past loss and have already been through a holiday season without their loved one.

The free seminar is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the church, 511 Wirt St., Henry.

Registration is not required, but is helpful. For information or to register, contact 309-238-0432 or 309-364-2556 or barnlady61537@yahoo.com.