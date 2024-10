The Music Suite 408 Third Sunday Afternoon Acoustic Jam Series will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Music Suite 408. (Shaw File photo)

The Music Suite 408 Third Sunday Afternoon Acoustic Jam Series will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Music Suite 408, Peru.

Local bluegrass/folk musicians Mike and Lisa Templeton will facilitate the series of acoustic jam outings with light refreshments provided by Allicks Guitar Shop of Ottawa. Everyone is welcome to play or listen. Free-will offering will be accepted with gratitude at the door.