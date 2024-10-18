Sheridan Correctional Center workers join statewide picket in hope of enhanced worker safety, staffing

Sheridan Correctional Center employees hold signs saying "Safety matters, say 'no' to drug smuggling, say 'no' to assaults on staff," during a picket protest on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, outside the Sheridan Correctional Center. (Scott Anderson)

Sheridan Correctional Center was one of two dozen prisons across Illinois whose workers on Thursday picketed outside their facilities to advocate for enhanced worker safety and increased staffing.

The “Safety Matters” statewide picket included union members from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, who are demanding the Illinois Department of Corrections address statewide staffing shortages, offender substance abuse and worker safety issues.

“AFSCME members should not have to face violent assaults, illegal drugs and chronic staff shortages as common occurrences when just doing their jobs,” Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch said in a news release. “We demand that leadership of the Department of Corrections step up and do more to make this essential work safer.”

Local 817 chapter President Eric McCubbin said these problems at Dixon’s prison, for example, have been ongoing for several years, with no real help from the Illinois DOC. He told Shaw Local on Thursday that the biggest problem should be the easiest to solve – cutting down on illegal substances coming in to the prison.

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, sent a letter to IDOC and issued the following statement on the ongoing exposure incidents, emphasizing the need for immediate action to protect Illinois’ correctional officers and residents.

“In recent weeks, we have seen far too many reports of potential exposures to harmful substances for this administration to continue to sit by and do nothing to protect its staff and residents,” Rezin said in a statement. “It is time for department officials to take these incidents seriously and implement meaningful protocols to protect the well-being of their staff and individuals within the state’s care. Until those protocols are fully in place, I stand with those who believe that the processing of nonlegal mail should be temporarily suspended.”

Shaw Local reached out for comment from the IDOC, which gave the following response in an email:

“The Illinois Department of Corrections recognizes the difficult and challenging situations our facility staff face every day in their efforts to keep our state safe. We deeply value and appreciate the dedication and sacrifices of our frontline employees.

“Ensuring the safety of our staff, individuals in custody, and everyone entering our facilities remains our top priority. While we are actively exploring options to enhance safety, measures are in place to address potential risks associated with mail handling. IDOC has a Suspicious Substance Emergency Procedure in place, which outlines the steps to be taken if a suspicious substance is discovered. Additionally, we have intensified mail screening protocols, encouraged the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and deployed tactical units to conduct targeted facility searches.

“We are working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Police, and medical experts to identify the cause of recent incidents and determine long-term solutions. These efforts are focused on improving safety while ensuring individuals in custody maintain essential communications and family connections. We remain committed to working with all stakeholders, including our labor partners, to ensure a safe and secure working environment for our staff.”