Ottawa boys golf atop the leaderboard after opening day at 2A State Finals: The Times Friday Roundup

The Ottawa boys golf team, pictured here earlier this season after winning the Mendota Ryder Cup, currently sits in first place after one day of the two-day IHSA Class 2A State Finals in Bloomington-Normal. (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Boys golf

Ottawa boys golf leads after first round at Class 2A state meet: At Illinois State University’s Weibring Golf Club in Normal, the Ottawa Pirates shot a 298 in Friday’s opening round of the Class 2A state meet and hold a 13-shot advantage over second place Nazareth Academy (311), with Normal University and Benton tied for third with 313s. Marmion Academy is currently fifth with a 314.

Ottawa junior Jacob Armstrong led the way, firing a 1-over-par 72 and is in seventh place individually. Classmate Colt Bryson shot a 74 and is in 14th.

Senior Chandler Creedon (75, 15th) and sophomore Bryer Harris (77, 27th) added counting scores, with freshman James Threadgill (82, 64th) and senior Seth Cooper (83, 69th) rounding out the Pirates’ scores.

Ottawa High School has qualified for the IHSA State Finals as a team nine times in school history – 1938, 1973, 1986, 1998, 1999, 2012, 2021, 2023 – but as of yet has not brought home a state championship. That could change Saturday.

The second and final round begins Saturday morning and will conclude Saturday afternoon.

