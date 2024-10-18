Kathy Marshall named regional superintendent of Bureau, Henry and Stark counties schools

The Bureau, Henry and Stark Regional Office of Education 28 recently announced the appointment of Kathy Marshall as the new regional superintendent of schools. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The Bureau, Henry and Stark Regional Office of Education 28 recently announced the appointment of Kathy Marshall as the new regional superintendent of schools.

This announcement follows the retirement of Angie Zarvell.

Marshall has served as the assistant regional superintendent for the ROE 28 since July 2015, and brings experience to her new role, the office said in a news release. Prior to joining ROE 28, she served as assistant regional superintendent and regional superintendent for Marshall, Putnam and Woodford counties.

Before serving in regional offices of education, Marshall served as a sixth grade teacher in Peoria, and then as a principal in Metamora since 2006.

”I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to serve our area in this new role,” she said in a news release. “I’m proud of the alternative school we’ve built, moving its location to our building and working closely with students in a rewarding and challenging environment. Additionally, I take pride in helping our districts navigate health/life safety needs, and managing the numerous policy changes and mandates schools face today.”

Marshall also expressed gratitude for her predecessor, Zarvell.

“I am thankful, and I know all of our staff and school districts are thankful to Angie for her leadership,” Marshall said. “She has provided a legacy of service to our region, and I certainly have big shoes to fill. I’m excited for her and wish her the very best.

“I look forward to continuing partnerships with our school districts and exploring innovative ways to serve our communities. We are committed to expanding our programs, which serve individuals from birth to adulthood, to ensure we meet the needs of all students, families, and educators.”

Marshall, her husband, and their son reside in Colona and her son attends school in the Geneseo School District.