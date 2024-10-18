Countryside Animal Clinic buys 3 pet harnesses for Streator Fire Department

Streator firefighters thanked Countryside Animal Clinic on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, for a donation of three pet harnesses to assist in house fire responses. Pictured are (from left) Connor McMenamin with Echo, Andrew Cooke, Jeff Arendell, Dr. Abbie Eiten with Gladys, Kenzie Erschen, Marissa Grimm, Kaylee Maier, Danielle Ethington, Hollie Kolesar and Sydney Long. (Derek Barichello)

Streator firefighters recently took tabs on their equipment, evaluating whether some of it would need updating.

Streator firefighter Jeff Arendell discovered the department needed new harnesses for pet rescues and also found Countryside Animal Clinic was willing to help.

The veterinary clinic at 701 Oakley Ave. in Streator pitched in to buy three harnesses, each a different size to accommodate a variety of pets. The clinic also helped recently with a donation of oxygen masks for pet rescues, which have been used at least a couple of times already, Arendell said.

“The harnesses ensure our safety and the dog’s safety, it allows us to make rescues easier and safer,” Arendell said, noting the department has made a number of pet rescues over the years.

The fire department thanked Countryside in-person on Thursday and Echo, a German shepherd, and Gladys, an English bulldog, demonstrated how the harnesses work.

“We’re delighted to give our support to them,” said Dr. Abbie Eiten at Countryside.