Route 29 in Putnam to be closed until Friday due to grain silo collapse

Some corn leaks out of a grain bin during a partial collapse at River Valley Coop on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Putnam. (Scott Anderson)

Route 29 in Putnam will be closed until Friday, because of Tuesday’s grain silo collapse, Putnam County Sheriff Josh Boedigheimer said.

There is a possibility of the opening being delayed until early next week.

Boedigheimer said the crews were hoping to have work done by the weekend, but he was informed by a deputy the crews are in the process of removing the silos.

“There’s two grain silos that are older and then there’s a grain leg that goes up through the middle of them,” he said. “They have to remove the grain leg, but they’re in the process of moving the silos – so that process hasn’t started yet.”

Boedigheimer said the latest crews will be done is Monday or Tuesday.

River Valley Coop didn’t return comment on the grain silo collapse as of Thursday afternoon.

Deputies received the call about the collapse at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday morning.