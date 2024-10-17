Earlville, Sandwich boys soccer eliminated with regional losses: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Earlville's Scott Brandt, left, and DePue/Hall's Pedro Lopez battle for the ball during the Class 1A regional quarterfinal game on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in DePue. (Scott Anderson)

Boys soccer

DePue/Hall 5, Earlville 1: At DePue in a play-in game for the Class 1A Serena Regional on Wednesday, the host Little Giants finished the Red Raiders’ season at 4-14-2.

DePue/Hall advances on to the regional proper in Serena, playing top-seeded Mendota at 4 p.m. Friday. Serena and Princeton play in the other semifinal Saturday at 11 a.m.

Indian Creek 5, Sandwich 0: At Waterman in a play-in game for the Class 1A Somonauk Regional, the Indians saw their season come to a close with the shutout defeat.

Indian Creek moves on to Friday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal versus host Somonauk/Leland/Earlville.

Morris 3, Streator 1: At the James Street Soccer Complex, the host Bulldogs dropped their regular-season finale to fall to 8-14-2 overall.

Streator opens play in the Class 2A Ottawa Regional next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against the host Pirates.

Girls volleyball

Woodland 2, Midland 0: At Bader Gym in the consolation bracket of the Tri-County Conference Tournament, the Warriors (15-10) advanced to Thursday’s 5 p.m. consolation title match with the straight-sets victory over the Timberwolves, 25-11, 25-23.

Also scoring victories Wednesday were Putnam County 20-25, 25-14, 25-15 over Lowpoint-Washburn and Roanoke-Benson 25-21, 25-17 over St. Bede.

Woodland will play Roanoke-Benson Thursday at 5 p.m. ahead of the Marquette vs. Dwight third-place match and Seneca vs. Henry-Senachwine tournament championship.

Woodstock 2, Sandwich 0: At Woodstock, the visiting Indians dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference affair in straight sets, 25-19, 25-14.

LeRoy 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At LeRoy, the visiting Falcons dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference match 25-14, 25-13 to fall to 8-16.