Streator murder trial reset for Jan. 21

No trial this year for Malcolm Whitfield. The Streator man made an unscheduled appearance Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. to request a continuance, which was granted. His trial now is set for Jan. 21, 2025. Whitfield is charged with murder for firing shots that killed Shaquita Kelly and injured two others on May 6, 2023, in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

A Streator man charged with shooting three people, killing one, will stand trial Jan. 21.

Malcolm Whitfield, 31, also listed in DeKalb, made an unscheduled appearance Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court. He was set for jury trial in Oct. 28 for the spring 2023 shooting of three people including Shaquita Kelly, who died from her gunshot injuries.

At the surprise hearing Tuesday, Whitfield and Public Defender Ryan Hamer requested a continuance and Whitfield agreed to continue waiving his right to speedy-trial. Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. ordered Whitfield to appear Jan. 3 for a final pre-trial conference.

Whitfield, who faces a complicated sentencing range up to 145 years, remains held in La Salle County Jail pending trial. Murder cases are complex and Whitfield’s trial has been postponed before.

An accessory in the shooting pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to four years in prison. Rachael N. Carter of Streator had entered a blind plea late last year to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon (ammunition) and one count of aiding and abetting a fugitive. She was paroled Sept. 20.