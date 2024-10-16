Prairie Arts Council to host Art Night at the PAC

The Prairie Arts Council is hosting Art Night at the PAC from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. (BCR File Photo)

The Prairie Arts Council is hosting Art Night at the PAC from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in Princeton.

The event will feature paintings in the gallery by visual artist, Basia Krol, and a performance in the theater by local jazz duo, Jeannie and Al Brown.

Artist Basia Krol’s exhibit “October Light” builds her paintings around the sense of wonder. She wants to take people to places they didn’t know they missed. Based in Galesburg, Krol’s arts is in private collections in Poland, Germany, France, United Kingdom and the U.S.

Jeannie and Al Brown were Illinois Valley musicians when they met in 1978 and have been making music together ever since. Covering almost every musical style, their piano and upright bass duo favors jazz standards.

“Jazz covers a lot of musical territory,” the pair said in a news release. “There’s literally something for everyone.”

It’s definitely their favorite format.

“There are so many good songs, so much good music in the world,” the duo said in the release. “We won’t pass up a chance to play an old favorite just because it’s not considered a jazz tune. We just put our personal spin on it.”

The musical performance will begin in the Prairie Arts Center Theater at 7 p.m. and the gallery will be open an hour before from 6 to 7 p.m. This event is free to PAC members and children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $10 and light refreshments will be provided. Funding for the Art Night at the PAC was provided in part by the Illinois Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.