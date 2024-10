The Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the upper level of the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St. (Derek Barichello)

Take the elder care journey with attorney Zach Hesselbaum to help save your assets.

For more information contact: Joanne Milby at 815-228-1858, Peg Gonet at 815-481-6465 or Bob Frig at 815-220-0202