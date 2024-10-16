Former Ottawa High School teacher sentenced to federal prison for sexual abuse images

A former Ottawa High School teacher was sentenced recently to three years in federal prison for the possession and transfer of sexual abuse images. Edward Frankenberger was, however, already retired from Ottawa High before charges were filed.

A former Ottawa High School teacher was sentenced recently to three years in federal prison for the possession and transfer of sexual abuse images. Edward Frankenberger was, however, already retired from Ottawa High before charges were filed.

Frankenberger, 66, had pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, based in Chicago, to one count of possession of sexual abuse images. At sentencing on Sept. 30, Judge Thomas Durkin sentenced Frankenberger to 36 months in federal prison.

Records from Ottawa High confirmed that Frankenberger, a vocational educational teacher, had retired from the school district, before the oldest indicted charges, which were from 2019.