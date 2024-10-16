BCR scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 15

A look at Bureau County area scores for Tuesday, Sept. 15
Volleyball
Princeton def. Mendota 25-21, 25-12
SOPHS: PHS 25-16, 25-15
FRESHMEN: PHS 25-21, 25-18
L-P def Sycamore 25-8, 26-24
Ottawa 2, Morris 1
E-P def. Newman 25-12, 25-15
Kewanee def. Hall 25-17, 26-24
Tri-County tournament
Seneca def. Marquette 25-19, 25-17
Henry-Senachwine def. Dwight 25-17, 25-14
Boys soccer
Ottawa 2, Streator 1
JV football
Princeton 46, Mendota 8
Monday’s games
Illini West 38, Bureau Valley 24
Marquette 22, Dwight 14