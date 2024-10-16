BCR scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 15

A look at Bureau County area scores for Tuesday, Sept. 15

Volleyball

Princeton def. Mendota 25-21, 25-12

SOPHS: PHS 25-16, 25-15

FRESHMEN: PHS 25-21, 25-18

L-P def Sycamore 25-8, 26-24

Ottawa 2, Morris 1

E-P def. Newman 25-12, 25-15

Kewanee def. Hall 25-17, 26-24

Tri-County tournament

Seneca def. Marquette 25-19, 25-17

Henry-Senachwine def. Dwight 25-17, 25-14

Boys soccer

Ottawa 2, Streator 1

JV football

Princeton 46, Mendota 8

Monday’s games

Illini West 38, Bureau Valley 24

Marquette 22, Dwight 14