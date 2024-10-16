October 16, 2024
BCR 2024 Boys Regional Soccer Preview

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton senior Chase Sims runs down the ball in Thursday's match against IVC at the Bryant Field pitch. IVC won 3-2;.

Princeton senior Chase Sims runs down the ball against IVC this season at the Bryant Field pitch. IVC won 3-2. The Tigers will kick off regional play at Serena on Saturday (Mike Vaughn)

Class 1A Serena Regional

Team to beat: Mendota (19-2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Match 1 - (10) Earlville (4-13-2) at (7) DePue-Hall (9-14-1), 4 p.m. (game will be held at 905 W. 4th St., DePue)

Friday, Oct. 18

Match 2 - (1) Mendota vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Match 3 - (4) Serena (5-13-2) vs. (6) Princeton (3-11-5), 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Championship - Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 4 p.m.

Note worthy: Mendota is a five-time regional champion, with a sectional title in 2021, and heavily favored to win again. The Trojans have lost only to 3A Yorkville and Moline and have swept DePue-Hall (5-0), Earlville (9-0) and Princeton (9-0) by a whopping combined margin of 23-0. ... DePue-Hall played Earlville to a 1-1 tie on Sept. 13. The Little Giants have won five of their last seven matches heading into the postseason, starting with a 2-1 win at Princeton on Sept. 28. ... Princeton is 1-7-3 in its last 11 matches. The Tigers beat Earlville 3-0 early on the first week of September.

BCR Pick: Mendota over Serena

Next: Winner advances to the Chillicothe Sectional to play the Monmouth-Roseville Regional winner at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26

