Process for Barto Landing improvements in Spring Valley progressing

An aerial view of Barto Landing on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Spring Valley. The City of Spring Valley purchased the property and has plans to restore it. (Scott Anderson)

The city of Spring Valley’s plan to return Barto Landing “to its former glory” is progressing, just in small steps at this time.

Since taking over ownership and maintenance of the landing from Hall Township in June of this year, the city has met a working committee to form a comprehensive revitalization plan for the popular landing located just west of the Route 89 bridge over the Illinois River.

A list of potential projects there has been determined and the appropriate permits have been requested from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We are going through the permit process now,” Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson said, “and have received positive feedback.”

Also pending is receipt of $200,000 from the state of Illinois – funds not likely to be received until early 2025 – and any additional funding the city could receive through grants. As doing the repairs to the boat launch itself is the first priority, that is the target of those state funds as soon as they are received.

Based on the funding the city hopes to acquire, that plan includes several main components, which may change once the level of funding is determined.

The plan includes:

removing the stone outcropping at the mouth and then dredging the lagoon.

removing excess material on the west side and then realigning the removable dock.

repairing the concrete in the parking lot and on the ramps themselves.

improving the lighting for better vision at dusk and night.

adding an additional dock on the east side to ease periods of increased traffic.

The city also is seeking an additional $500,000 in grants, possibly from the Community Development Assistance Program, to extend the sheet piling walls between the lot and Route 89. That would mitigate erosion and make maintenance easier.

Thompson added the revamped ramps will hopefully be open in the spring.