Ottawa Sunrise Rotary to host German dinner Oct. 18

The Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise will host its second German dinner 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in celebration of Oktoberfest in the Fellowship Hall of Trinity Lutheran Church, 717 Chambers St., Ottawa.

Tickets need to be purchased ahead to help planning. The menu includes pork schnitzel, bratwurst, hot German potato salad, homemade sauerkraut, spaetzle (little German noodles), cucumber salad, German apple kuchen, soft pretzels, coffee and lemonade. Call 815-488-8099 or 630-885-3441 for tickets.