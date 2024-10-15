History of the pauper cemetery in La Salle County to be explored in program

The History of the Pauper Cemetery in La Salle County will be discussed at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the La Salle County Genealogy Guild, 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@s)

Speakers for this program will be Ann Newell and Jane DePaoli. The La Salle County Poor Farm and Asylum was founded about 1835, to take care of the indigent or mentally challenged, who had no means of support. The Pauper Cemetery is east of the La Salle County Nursing Home and has 383 unmarked graves.

The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served, however, research will not be allowed during the program.