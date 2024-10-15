Hennepin bank president/CEO reelected as group director of Community Bankers Association of Illinois

Kim McKee, president/CEO of North Central Bank, Hennepin, was reelected recently as group director of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois at the association’s annual convention in Springfield. (Photo Contributed)

Kim McKee, president and CEO of North Central Bank, Hennepin, was reelected recently as group director of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois at the association’s annual convention in Springfield.

As a group director, she serves on the CBAI board of directors, as well as its Strategic Planning and Special Events committees.

McKee received her bachelor’s of science in economics from Illinois State University. She is a graduate of CBAI’s Community Banking School, Bloomington and the Graduate School of Banking, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

McKee began her banking career in 1994. From 1998 to the present, she has worked at North Central Bank, Hennepin, where she has had the opportunity to work in all areas of the bank.

McKee’s civil duties include serving as a board member of the Hall Township Food Pantry – Project Success of Eastern Bureau County, and as an executive board member with the Upper Illinois River Valley Community Development Corporation.

CBAI is a professional trade association representing 260 Illinois commercial banks and thrifts and their 880 Illinois bank branches. Its members have almost $80 billion in assets and employ about 17,000 individuals. CBAI, headquartered in Springfield, was founded in 1974 to exclusively represent and serve the community banking profession. For more information, visit www.cbai.com.