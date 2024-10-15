Ernest Hemingway, Civil War historical marker dedications set in Ottawa

Ernest Hemingway and an unidentified boy, probably Ray "Cohen" Ohlsen, camp on the shore during a canoe trip from Oak Park to Starved Rock, Illinois down the Illinois and Michigan Canal. (Photo provided by Ernest Hemingway Collection, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.)

This weekend two Illinois State Historical Society markers will be dedicated in Ottawa.

One on Saturday will commemorate a canoe trip to Ottawa by author Ernest Hemingway and the one on Sunday the location of a large Civil War training camp.

The Hemingway marker will be dedicated 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The location will be the grassy upper south bank of the Illinois and Michigan Canal on the east side of Columbus Street. The spot is across the Jeremiah Joe drive-thru at 101 E. Canal St.

In April 1917, during their senior year spring break at Oak Park-River Forest High School, classmates Ernest Hemingway and Ray Ohlsen embarked on a trip mostly by canoe to Starved Rock State Park in La Salle County.

In commemoration of Hemingway’s 125th anniversary a cast metal marker will be unveiled during a dedication ceremony at the spot he and Ohlson arrived in Ottawa by canoe on the Illinois and Michigan Canal before they finished their journey on foot and their return by train.

Speakers will include Ohlsen’s grandson Andy Rae, who retraced the journey by bicycle, and Leland resident Chet Wold of the Illinois State Historical Society, who published an account of the trip.

The marker was paid for by Rich Mennecke, a member of the Ottawa Historic Preservation Commission. Other costs were paid by the Ottawa Canal Association and the city of Ottawa.

The adjacent I&M Canal Collector’s Office across Columbus Street will be open for viewing before and after the dedication.

Second market to commemorate Camp Cushman

The Camp Cushman marker and a flagpole will be dedicated 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.

The location will be in the western most boulevard island in Ottawa Avenue west of Boyce Memorial Drive.

A round boulder marking the Camp Cushman site and a flagpole were installed around World War II. The boulder remains in place but the fate of the missing flagpole is unknown.

The new marker will explain the significance and unexpected fate of the Civil War training ground. It was paid for by donations from members of the Starved Rock Civil War Roundtable.

The new flagpole was paid for by Ottawa First, the organization that collects funds for Ottawa’s annual Fourth of July fireworks. A flag ceremony will be provided by the Ottawa American Legion Honor Guard. The cement pad for the marker and flagpole was provided by the Ruiz Construction Company of Ottawa.

Parking is limited at both sites and those attending are encouraged to carpool as well as welcome to bring lawn chairs. Each ceremony is estimated to take 30 minutes.