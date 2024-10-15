Controlled burn to occur at La Salle waste site Oct. 22

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said city crews are planning a controlled burn at the city’s yard-waste drop-off site on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (Photo provided by La Salle police)

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said city crews are planning a controlled burn at the city’s yard-waste drop-off site on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

“It will be a one-day event to try and clear some out to make some space,” he said.

Grove said the city will keep an eye on the weather with Fire Chief Jerry Janick making the ultimate call on whether it would be safe to burn.

Firefighters will be on standby and city officials will communicate with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

La Salle is a no-burn community. The site will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 22.