Putnam County softball scores 27 runs in win: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 27, Amboy 9 (5 inn.): The Panthers pounded out 24 hits in a nonconference victory Friday in Amboy.

Kennedy Holocker was 4 for 4 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored, Chloe Parcher went 3 for 4, drove in five runs and scored three runs, Valeria Villagomez was 4 for 5 with a triple, a double, five runs and four RBIs and Britney Trinidad was 4 for 5 with three doubles, four RBIs and three runs.

The Panthers scored nine runs in the first inning, three in the second, seven in the third, two in the fourth and six in the fifth.

Holocker also earned the win in the circle for PC (4-6).

TRACK & FIELD

At Geneseo: La Salle-Peru senior Elli Sines won three events at the Geneseo Triangular.

Sines won the 100-meter dash in 12.93 seconds, the 200 in 27.49 seconds and the 100 hurdles in 16.66 seconds.

The Cavaliers scored 61 points to finish behind Geneseo (115).

Also for L-P, Aubrey Duttlinger won the long jump with a leap of 4.79 meters and finished second in the triple jump at 9.63 meters, while Sophia Woods won the 3,200 in 15:54.29.

In the boys meet, L-P (23) finished behind Geneseo (88) and Sterling (66).

L-P’s Griffin Hammers won the 800 in 2:05.43, placed third in the 400 in 54.6 seconds and ran with Luca Verucchi, Daniel Gutierrez and Zach Pocivasek to win the 4x400 in 3:52.49.

Also for the Cavs, Richie Santiago won the discus with a toss of 44.74 meters.

BASEBALL

Henry-Senachwine 10, Dwight 9: The Mallards scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a Tri-County Conference victory in Dwight.

In the seventh, Landon Harbison had an RBI fielder’s choice, Jayden DeWeerth hit an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch, Ben Meachum drew a bases-loaded walk, Carson Rowe hit an RBI single and Jacob Miller delivered a two-run double with a third run scoring on a throw on the play.

Miller finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs for Henry (3-4, 2-2 TCC), while Harbison was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Evan Culp was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing two runs on two hits with one strikeout and one walk in 1⅓ innings.